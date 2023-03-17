UrduPoint.com

Rescuers Safely Rescue Donkey From Manhole

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 rescued a donkey safely which fell down into sewer manhole near Dera Muhammadi Bahawalpur bypass chowk.

According to Rescue officials, control room received a call about falling down of a donkey into a manhole.

The rescue command control room immediately dispatched rescue teams from the nearest station. The officials took timely action and pulled the donkey out of the sewer manhole.

Local people appreciated and thanked the Rescue 1122 for rescuing humans as well as animals.

