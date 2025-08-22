Open Menu

Rescuers Save Woman Attempting Suicide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Rescuers save woman attempting suicide

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Rescue 1122 on Friday saved a woman who attempted suicide by jumping into the Chenab River.

According to a spokesperson,Azra Bibi(40) distressed over domestic issues,moved to the Chenab bridge and jumped into the water.

Rescue 1122 rushed into the river and pulled her out with the help of a boat.

The woman had brought her two children and left them on the bridge before jumping,according to rescuers.

