Rescuers Save Woman Attempting Suicide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 01:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Rescue 1122 on Friday saved a woman who attempted suicide by jumping into the Chenab River.
According to a spokesperson,Azra Bibi(40) distressed over domestic issues,moved to the Chenab bridge and jumped into the water.
Rescue 1122 rushed into the river and pulled her out with the help of a boat.
The woman had brought her two children and left them on the bridge before jumping,according to rescuers.
