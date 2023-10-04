Open Menu

Rescuers Skill Based Test Conducted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:32 PM

Rescuers skill based test conducted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that the evaluations were conducted at the Central Rescue Station to test the skills/operational capabilities of the rescuers.

According to rescue spokesperson,on the special instructions of Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid, various departments rescuers, including fire staff, emergency medical technicians, dirt rescuers and drivers were tested on fire fighting, first aid accidents, CPR, operating rescue equipment and driving skills.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal expressed his satisfaction with the technical skills of the rescuers and said that the rescuers must practice in every shift to improve their operational skills.

