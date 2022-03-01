UrduPoint.com

Rescuers Take Part In Five-day Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 06:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Rescuers and rescue guards from Sialkot are participating in the ongoing five-day polio campaign across the district along with the district administration.

According to a spokesperson, Rescue-1122 personnel and 20 rescue guards at are performing duties at seven different places including Lorri Adda, Bilal Travels, Masjid Chowk, Wagon Stand, Lahore Coach Stand, Wazirabad Road, Sublime Chowk, Daska Road, and Doburji Chowk.

Children up to five years of age, who are traveling with passengers, will be vaccinated against polio.

In the first two days, rescue workers vaccinated 794 children, officials said.

>