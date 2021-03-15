Rescuers to be provided timely promotion: Rizwan Naseer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer on Monday inaugurated the first shift in-charges (SIs) promotion course at Emergency Services academy (ESA) to enhance the professional capacity, growth and development of middle managers.

He said the role of middle managers was highly important as they were directly contacted by emergency staff.

The professional grooming of middle managers, their understanding of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the field rescue operations, managerial and leadership skills were highly essential to ensure the uniform standard of the service.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the first shift incharges lromotion course held at Managers Training Center of Emergency Services Academy here. Registrar Academy Farhan Khalid & DD (HR) Dr Foaad Shahza besides others attended the ceremony.

The DG congratulated all rescuers on passing over Punjab Emergency Services (Amendment) Bill 2021. It had passed due to the services rendered by the rescuers across Punjab, he said and added that now, rescuers would be provided with timely promotion.

He directed the course participants to learn as much as possible, exhibit their professional skills during training and maintain their physical fitness exercises as there was no compromise on physical fitness.

Earlier, Dr Farhan Khalid Registrar Emergency Services Academy briefed that in the first batch, 24 shift in-charges from all districts of Punjab had been selected for the first SIs promotion course. The course participants would be trained during 12-week training on general management, operations command, filed exercises, behavioural change and leadership skills.

The registrar said the course would be ended in the first week of June 2021.