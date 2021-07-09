UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers To Undergo Monthly Fitness Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

Rescuers to undergo monthly fitness test

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Rescuers of Punjab Emergency Services (PES) would have to prove their physical fitness every month to ensure their swift response in emergency situations.

Monthly physical fitness test were being conducted on the orders of Director General PES Dr.

Rizwan Naseer, said Incharge Rescue 1122 Alipur tahsil while conducting fitness test of rescuers.

Physical fitness plays a pivotal role in ensuring a swift and flawless response from rescuers in dealing with emergency situations, Bhutta said as he evaluated the performance of rescuers in fitness test related exercises.

He asked all the rescuers to improve their physical fitness to perform better.

Related Topics

Punjab Alipur Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Worry No More! OPPO’s Impressive Service Has You ..

29 minutes ago

The region is very complex at the moment, best dip ..

1 hour ago

Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the le ..

1 hour ago

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentia ..

1 hour ago

The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and ..

1 hour ago

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.