Rescuers to undergo monthly fitness test

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Rescuers of Punjab Emergency Services (PES) would have to prove their physical fitness every month to ensure their swift response in emergency situations.

Monthly physical fitness test were being conducted on the orders of Director General PES Dr.

Rizwan Naseer, said Incharge Rescue 1122 Alipur tahsil while conducting fitness test of rescuers.

Physical fitness plays a pivotal role in ensuring a swift and flawless response from rescuers in dealing with emergency situations, Bhutta said as he evaluated the performance of rescuers in fitness test related exercises.

He asked all the rescuers to improve their physical fitness to perform better.