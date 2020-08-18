UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers Undergo One-day Physical Fitness Test

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Rescuers undergo one-day physical fitness test

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :On the directives of Director General Punjab Emergency Services-Rescue 1122, Dr. Rizwan Naseer physical fitness test of rescuers of all stations was carried out to refresh their fitness for efficient performance.

The physical test including running of one mile was conducted at Liaqau Bagh and DHA under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO), Ali Hussain in Liaquat Bagh and DHA.

On the occasion, DEO said that the monthly test of rescuers was aimed at improving their physical and mental development to improve the professional skills of the rescuers.

He urged the rescuers to continue this practice on daily basis to further improve their skills.

Related Topics

Punjab Bagh Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next ..

8 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

36 minutes ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

60 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs handles 10m bags, carries out 472 se ..

1 hour ago

International organizations hail Pakistan’s econ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.