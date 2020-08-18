Rescuers undergo one-day physical fitness test

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :On the directives of Director General Punjab Emergency Services-Rescue 1122, Dr. Rizwan Naseer physical fitness test of rescuers of all stations was carried out to refresh their fitness for efficient performance.

The physical test including running of one mile was conducted at Liaqau Bagh and DHA under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO), Ali Hussain in Liaquat Bagh and DHA.

On the occasion, DEO said that the monthly test of rescuers was aimed at improving their physical and mental development to improve the professional skills of the rescuers.

He urged the rescuers to continue this practice on daily basis to further improve their skills.