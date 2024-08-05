Rescues 1122 Organizes Rally On "Kashmir Exploitation Day"
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 08:41 PM
MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The officials of Rescue 1122 here on Monday organized a rally on " Kashmir Exploitation Day" to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.
The participants were chanting slogans in favor of Kashmiries' right to self-determination and taking banners inscribed with slogan in favor of Kashmiri's' freedom struggle, said a handout issued here.
The rally started from "Mall road" and culminated at "Marhaba Chowk".
The people belonging to various fields of life participated in the rally.
APP/mza/378
