Rescues 1122 organizes rally on "Kashmir Exploitation Day"

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The officials of Rescue 1122 here on Monday organized a rally on " Kashmir Exploitation Day" to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The participants were chanting slogans in favor of Kashmiries' right to self-determination and taking banners inscribed with slogan in favor of Kashmiri's' freedom struggle, said a handout issued here.

The rally started from "Mall road" and culminated at "Marhaba Chowk".

The people belonging to various fields of life participated in the rally.

