Open Menu

Rescues 1122 Organizes Rally On "Kashmir Exploitation Day"

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 08:41 PM

Rescues 1122 organizes rally on "Kashmir Exploitation Day"

The officials of Rescue 1122 here on Monday organized a rally on " Kashmir Exploitation Day" to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The officials of Rescue 1122 here on Monday organized a rally on " Kashmir Exploitation Day" to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The participants were chanting slogans in favor of Kashmiries' right to self-determination and taking banners inscribed with slogan in favor of Kashmiri's' freedom struggle, said a handout issued here.

The rally started from "Mall road" and culminated at "Marhaba Chowk".

The people belonging to various fields of life participated in the rally.

APP/mza/378

Related Topics

Road Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

9 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

10 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

10 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

10 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

10 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

11 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

11 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

11 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

11 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

11 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan