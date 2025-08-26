Rescue’s 1122 Relief Operation In Rain-related Emergencies Lauded
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The district’s emergency service-Rescue 1122 has effectively conducted relief operations in areas that experienced water accumulation during recent heavy rains in the district.
“Our teams remained active around the clock to manage the post-rainfall situation and ensure that the public is protected from any potential loss or harm as well as successfully pump out rain water from several areas,” says the district emergency officer Eng. Fasihullah.
According to Rescue officials, rainwater had gathered around residential areas on various points of Chashma Road, causing significant inconvenience to local residents.
Upon receiving requests from the public, Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene and, using motor pumps and other equipment, drained the water and diverted it to nearby drainage channels.
Local residents appreciated the prompt action of the Rescue teams and expressed gratitude for their commitment and public service
The district emergency officer further said that Rescue 1122 was fully prepared to respond to all types of emergencies, urging citizens to immediately call 1122 in case of any emergency.
