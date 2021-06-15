MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :District Headquarters Rescue organized a seminar in collaboration with FDO, non-governmental organization, with regard to adoption of security measures during any pandemic that hit out anywhere in the country.

Speaking on the occasion here Tuesday, District Emergency Officer Rescue Dr Kaleem issued instructions about using safety measures like hand gloves, mask and sanitizer before starting any rescue operation to avert emergency situation.

He hailed hardworking of rescue officials as they had offered tremendous support and service to corona patients in the time when even their (patients) close relatives feared to touch them.

He appealed masses, especially rescue workers to get injected of corona vaccine to stay safe from the pandemic.

CEO FDO Ghulam Mustafa, Head of Programs Asif Shehzad and others also spoke on the occasion.