Rescure Work Still Continue In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:28 PM

Rescure work still continue in Sukkur

Five people including an infant were killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Hussaini road of Sukkur city on Thursday evening

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Five people including an infant were killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Hussaini road of Sukkur city on Thursday evening.

Twenty one people were pulled out of the debris in injured condition.They were shifted to Sukkur's Civil Hospital and Larkana hospital for first aid, where a one-year-old baby and three succumbed to their injuries.

Rescuers, including Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel, were using heavy machinery to lift the debris from the site till the filling of report on Friday.

Four injured being treated at the Sukkur hospital were referred to Larkana due to their critical condition.

The building, located on Sukkur's busy Hussaini Road, was constructed above a few shops and housed four families.

Rescuers at the scene initially faced difficulties after the building collapse caused a power blackout in the area on Thursday night. Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar who was supervising rescue efforts at the collapse site, confirmed the casualties while talking to media. He revealed that more than 20 members of four brothers' families were living in the four-storey building.

Commissioner said the building could have collapsed either because substandard material was used in its construction or because it was not built according to the approved maps. However, the actual cause was being investigated, he added.

