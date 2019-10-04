(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) chairman Abrar Ahmad Thursday said economy can be improved by laying down a research based strategy in chemical industry in the country.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the 4th Annual General Meeting of the Association here at a local hotel.

The PCMA chairman said the developed countries like Germany, Japan, China and the USA achieved the ultimate goal of economic prosperity by developing chemical sector.

He informed that the chemical imports of Pakistan amounts to over USD 6 billion, which is almost 17% of the total import bill and each year there is an average increase of 7 % on this account.

On the other hand, the global chemical industry, at present, is a $4 trillion enterprise, which impacts nearly every sector of the economy, he said, adding the chemical businesses have prime significance in virtually every nation, driving innovation in six continents and supporting more than 20 million jobs.

Pervez Tanveer Tufail, Senior Vice Chairman and Zafar Qidwai, Vice Chairman, speaking on this occasion, expressed determination to work hand in glove with the chairman for development of chemical industry in the country.

The outgoing PCMA Chairman Taimoor Dawood, during his address, assured of the fullest cooperation to the newly elected office bearers for planning and implementing initiatives in development of the chemical industry.

Iqbal Kidwai, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary General of the PCMA presented the annual audit report for approval which was unanimously approved by the association members.