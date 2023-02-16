Research-based education stressed among students

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Speakers at a seminar here on Thursday underlined the need for promoting research-based education to prepare students for meeting the modern day's challenges.

The seminar 'Writing and Submitting a research project' was organised by Gomal University at its Quaid-e-Azam Campus.

Addressing as a chief guest at the moot, Registrar Gomal University Prof Dr Jabbar Khan said the main role of the universities was to "impart quality education to students while keeping in view the present day's requirements".

He said such equality education would prepare students to effectively contribute to society's development.

In this regard, he was of the opinion that such seminars were beneficial for students and teachers to learn more about developments and outcomes of the latest research work, enabling them to put the knowledge into practice and contribute towards national development.

Other speakers including Resource Person Prof Dr Barkat Ali and Associate Professor International Islamic University Islamabad, Bushra Uzair briefed the students about research work in detail.

Later, honorary shields were distributed among speakers of the seminar which was attended by teachers and students of the university.