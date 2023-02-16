UrduPoint.com

Research-based Education Stressed Among Students

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Research-based education stressed among students

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Speakers at a seminar here on Thursday underlined the need for promoting research-based education to prepare students for meeting the modern day's challenges.

The seminar 'Writing and Submitting a research project' was organised by Gomal University at its Quaid-e-Azam Campus.

Addressing as a chief guest at the moot, Registrar Gomal University Prof Dr Jabbar Khan said the main role of the universities was to "impart quality education to students while keeping in view the present day's requirements".

He said such equality education would prepare students to effectively contribute to society's development.

In this regard, he was of the opinion that such seminars were beneficial for students and teachers to learn more about developments and outcomes of the latest research work, enabling them to put the knowledge into practice and contribute towards national development.

Other speakers including Resource Person Prof Dr Barkat Ali and Associate Professor International Islamic University Islamabad, Bushra Uzair briefed the students about research work in detail.

Later, honorary shields were distributed among speakers of the seminar which was attended by teachers and students of the university.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Gomal International Islamic University

Recent Stories

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

2 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

3 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.