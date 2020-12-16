UrduPoint.com
Research Based Knowledge In Higher Educational Institutions Need Of Hour: Governor Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Wednesday said research based knowledge in higher educational institutions is need of the hour.

He expressed these views while presiding over the second Senate session of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi here at the Governor House, Quetta.

The governor said the quality research can strengthen the foundation of the entire education system and curriculum.

The meeting was attended by all members of the Senate including Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi Vice Chancellor Dr Ali Nawaz Mengal, Lasbela University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Dost Baloch, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Shahnawaz Ali, Additional Secretary Tariq Lasi and Additional Secretary Law Muhammad Muzammil.

Highlighting the significance of modern science and technology, Governor Amanullah said we should focus on natural sciences subjects.

He expressed satisfaction over the Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi vice chancellor's good performance and his entire team and hoped that the university would continue its all activities with the same enthusiasm.

On the suggestions and recommendations, several decisions were taken in second session of the Senate.

