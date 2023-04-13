UrduPoint.com

Research-based Knowledge Stressed For Meeting Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Research-based knowledge stressed for meeting challenges

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Shakibullah on Thursday underlined the need for promoting research-based knowledge among students to meet the modern day's challenges.

He expressed these views during his visit to a Research Center Ratta Kulachi where met with director Abdul Qayyum Khan Gandapur and discussed various relevant matters.

The VC said that Dera Ismail Khan had great agricultural potential and effective measures were needed to promote research work and achieve socio-economic development of the area through agricultural development.

The VC also took a round of the research building provided to the University and carried out a detailed inspection of its various sections.

He expressed satisfaction in this regard and said that the educational activities of the University were witnessing improvement and its students were being equipped with quality education in line with market requirements.

He said that all out efforts would be made for resolving the problems of the students who were regarded as future leaders of the country.

