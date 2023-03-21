Research Cell inaugurated at GKMC-MTI

The Gajju Khan Medical College achieved another milestone by inaugurating a research cell on Tuesday to provide facilities to students in research work

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) : The Gajju Khan Medical College achieved another milestone by inaugurating a research cell on Tuesday to provide facilities to students in research work.

The inauguration ceremony took place on 21st March 2023 at GKMC Administration Block.

Dean and CEO Dr. Shams-U-Rehman cut the ribbon and the ceremony was attended by the Hospital Director, Faculty Members, Associate Dean undergraduates, and students of the Gajju Khan Medical College.

On this occasion Associate Dean and HoD research cell Dr.M Sajjad said the research cell will serve as a platform for collaborative research and innovation, where researchers from various disciplines can work together to find solutions to complex problems.

It will also provide a space for students to engage in research activities and gain hands-on experience in their field of study, he said.

The Dean appreciated the efforts being made by the research team and promised his unconditional support. While addressing he said the research cell will be equipped with all facilities and equipment to support research activities.

Hospital Director Dr. Amjad Mahboob elaborated on the importance of research and emphasized that students and staff should equip themselves with the skills of research.

Associate Dean and Head of Research Dr. Sajjad presented an outstanding presentation about Research Cell to the participants and spoke at length about the importance of research.

He said researchers and students will have access to the latest technologies and tools, as well as expert guidance from experienced faculty members.