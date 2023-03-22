Research Cell inaugurated at GKMC-MTI, Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Gajju Khan Medical College has achieved another milestone by inaugurating a research cell to provide space for students to engage in research activities.

The research cell was inaugurated by Dean/CEO Prof. Dr Shams-U-Rehman at GKMC Administration Block, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by Associate Dean Dr M. Sajjad, Hospital Director Dr Amjad Mahboob, faculty members and students of the Gajju Khan Medical College.

Addressing the ceremony, Associate Dean and HoD research cell Dr Sajjad said that the research cell would serve as a platform for collaborative research and innovation, where researchers from various disciplines can work together to find solutions to complex problems. It will also provide an opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience in their field of study, he added.

The associate dean also gave a presentation about the research cell to the participants and spoke at length about the importance of research.

He assured that researchers and students would have access to the latest technologies and tools, as well as expert guidance from experienced faculty members.

The dean appreciated the efforts being made by the research team and promised his unconditional support. Speaking on the occasion, he said the research cell would be equipped with all facilities and equipment to support research activities.

Whereas, Hospital Director Dr Amjad elaborated on the importance of research and emphasised that students and staff should equip themselves with the skills of research.