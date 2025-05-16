Research Cell inaugurated at LGH to boost medical innovation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A dedicated Research Cell has been established at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to promote research, innovation, and advancements in the field of medicine. The facility was inaugurated on Friday by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Amiruddin Medical College (AMC).

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Zafar emphasized the significance of research in understanding medical advancements and controlling the spread of diseases. “Without strengthening the research sector, it is impossible to formulate an effective strategy for disease prevention and treatment,” he stated.

The newly formed Research Cell will function under the supervision of Dr. Ghazala Ruby, Director of the Central Research Lab, and will assist both undergraduate and postgraduate medical students in their academic research pursuits.

Other prominent health professionals including Dr. Jafar Hussain Shah and Dr. Abdul Aziz were also present at the event.

Prof. Zafar highlighted that countries leading in the medical field have made significant progress through focused investment in research, which has enabled them to develop vaccines and treatments for emerging diseases. He added that Pakistan also possesses immense talent and must strive for self-reliance through dedicated efforts in research and innovation.

“This initiative marks a historic milestone for PGMI, AMC, and LGH,” Prof. Zafar remarked, adding that modern laboratories in medical institutions must include specialized research cells to turn this vision into reality.

He urged students to give equal importance to research alongside their education. “Research not only builds knowledge but opens new doors of discovery,” he concluded.