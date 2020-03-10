Research Center inaugurates at Peshawar High Court

Chief Justice , Peshawar High Court, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, recognizing the significance of research as a prerequisite to image-building and advancement of an institution, inaugurated Research Centre at Peshawar High Court on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Justice , Peshawar High Court, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, recognizing the significance of research as a prerequisite to image-building and advancement of an institution, inaugurated Research Centre at Peshawar High Court on Tuesday.

Besides studying and analyzing case laws of national jurisdiction, it will also prepare updates of case law from foreign/international jurisdictions.

The IT Wing of the Peshawar High in coordination with the Cell will work for developing maintaining and improving the database regularly.

At present the Cell comprises a Senior Research and Reference Officer (Senior Civil Judge), a Research and Reference Officer (Civil Judge) and four Judicial Assistants.

In future District & Sessions, Judge will head the center. He will also be assisted in the performance of his duties by an Additional District & Sessions Judge, a Senior Civil Judge, a civil Judge, and judicial assistants.

Apart from that, the officers of the establishment of the Peshawar High Court will also serve in the cell as Director Research, Senior Research & Reference Officer and Research & Reference Officer. The Judicial officer's experience in the research would support their legal capacity and career progression.