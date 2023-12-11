Research conference on Physics aims to promotes practical learning

Following the directives from the Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Government Postgraduate College No. 1 Abbottabad organized a research conference for Bachelor of Science (BS) students on Monday, focusing on the subject of physics, hosted by the concerned department

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Following the directives from the Higher education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Government Postgraduate College No. 1 Abbottabad organized a research conference for Bachelor of Science (BS) students on Monday, focusing on the subject of physics, hosted by the concerned department.

Principal of Government Postgraduate College No. 1 Abbottabad, Professor Saeed Shah, emphasized the importance of such research seminars and pledged ongoing support for collaborative research articles involving students.

Participation was open to colleges across the district. Students from Government Postgraduate College No. 1 and Government College Mandian Abbottabad presented their research articles. Graduates from 2019–23 showcased their work, contributing to the academic vibrancy of the event.

In the realm of research presentations, students from Government College No. 1, including Rabab, Aisha Khan, and Fatima Jamshed, secured the first position with their outstanding research articles. The second position was claimed by Syed Munir Ahmed Shah and Bilal Khalid from College No. 1, while the third position went to Muhammad Azam Khan from Government College Mandian Abbottabad.

Participating students expressed satisfaction with the event's success and commended the initiative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. They also called for additional grants and financial resources to ensure that their BS degrees align with international standards. This conference serves as a stepping stone for students, offering opportunities for further progression in their academic and research endeavors.