Research, development play vital role in growth of nations: KU VC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday said that research and development play a vital role in the growth of the nations.

He said this while addressing the audience after the stone laying ceremony of 'Experimental Field—Agriculture', and 'Food Industry Specific Innovation Technology Research Park', and the inauguration of the 'Digital Seminar library'.

He said that universities need to foster an educational and research environment as it is essential for solving existing problems.

He said that the dream of development could never come true without the collaboration of academia and industries.

The Department of Agriculture and Agribusiness Management has been allocated land of 18.18 acres of land for the Experimental Field while the Department of Food Science and Technology has been allocated land of one acre for the establishment of Food Industry Specific Innovation Technology Research Park.

Dr Khalid Iraqi said that research not only benefits the industry but also has far-reaching benefits for society. He observed that the agricultural sector of the country must be developed on modern scales to get fruitful results. He also hoped that in the future the experimental field of the varsity would produce fruitful research.

"The Academia-Industry linkage is very essential for technology development and considered as a key challenge in Pakistan. Karachi University has an active research culture and is ranked among the top Pakistani universities. It is not only contributing for the national cause but also paved ways for other industrial organizations and different departments of KU to work together as a team for common interests".

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi assured all possible cooperation for the completion of both projects.

Earlier, the Chairperson Department of Agriculture and Agribusiness Management Professor Dr Saboohi Raza informed the audience that research activities would be conducted on the experimental field and different projects would also be conducted in the area of hydroponics, fodder hydroponic system, glasshouse, greenhouse, regenerative farming, permaculture activity, urban forestry, sustainable fodder farm, agriculture, integrated farming, aquaculture, poultry control shed, feed milling station, large and small ruminants, experimental farm, quill farming, duck farming, ostrich farming, bio-slurry plant, biogas plant, drying station and composting station.

"It will enhance the impact of research programs in agricultural sciences and provide students with a pathway for manifesting their career objectives." Meanwhile, the Chairperson Department of Food Science and Technology Professor Dr Shaheena Naz said that the research park would be a hub for scientific and technological research and development and innovation by facilitating collaboration between the department and food industries.

She expressed that it would provide an opportunity to students for hands-on training and creating positive economic and societal impact within the region and beyond. She mentioned that the department has planned to establish pilot plants, kitchen suit, sensory rooms, an animal house, and a small farming area.

According to her, the project would be completed under Public Private Partnership and students would get a chance to get training and research regarding the challenges being faced by the food industries.

On this occasion, the President Halal Awareness and Research Council Pakistan Afaq Shamsi shared with the audience that the worth of the Halal meat industry is around US$ 3.5 trillion, which would grow to six to seven trillion Dollars in the next five years. Unfortunately, Muslim countries have only a 1.5 percent share in this industry and Pakistan is barely benefiting from it as its contribution is hardly about 0.4 percent.

He claimed that the technology research park would be the first project of its kind in Karachi while a few such projects are working in rural Sindh and Punjab. However, he added, keeping in view the importance and usefulness of industries, special attention should be paid to fish, poultry, and cattle farming so that it could be a good source of foreign exchange.

Other guests expressed that the main objective of the research park would be to promote research keeping in view the needs of the industries. They hoped that this project would help local production units and industries by producing the best students in the market.

The representatives from various industries said that the establishment of the said project would not only provide opportunities for teaching as well as practical work to the students.