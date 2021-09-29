Research, development programmes important in professional life of doctors: PGMI Principal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar on Wednesday said that research and development programmes were very important in the professional life of doctors to improve their skills and keep their knowledge up-to-date.

He said this while addressing Mini Fellowship Programme organized by health education programme of Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) here at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Prof Mian Muhammad Hanif, MS/FCPS Orthopedic Doctors from all over the country who were being given modern medical education by senior doctors through technical and educational sessions.

Principal Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar urged the young doctors to take full advantage of the programme and come forward to specialize in their professional knowledge and research work so that medical research in the treatment of patients in developed countries could be benefited here and make full use of latest technology by applying this knowledge for the speedy recovery of patients.

He said that such programmes should be conducted from time to time in every medical institution so that ample training opportunities could be provided to the young doctors on a large scale.

Praising Dr Muhammad Hanif and his team, Prof Al-freed said that it was a great pleasure to bring together senior teachers and students under one roof so that young doctors could benefit the patients with modern methods of treatment under the guidance of seniors.

Earlier, Prof Mian Muhammad Hanif elaborated Mini Fellowship Programme which had been launched and told that it would provide practical insights into plasticity, arthroscopy, knee pain, trauma, sports injuries and orthopedics so that young doctors could be successful in their professional lives and be acquainted with the innovations that were emerging in the medical field, globally.

Question and answer sessions were also held on the occasion and young doctors expressed keeninterest in this Mini Fellowship Programme launched at the General Hospital.