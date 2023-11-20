Research imperative to deal with modern-era challenges: UAF VC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has stressed the need for tangible integrated research and said it was imperative to deal with challenges of the modern era.

He was presiding over a programme project review workshop of the Endowment Fund Secretariat here on Monday.

He said that research-based solutions of agricultural problems were being found which would improve the economic condition of farmers in addition to increasing per acre production.

He said that the country was facing water scarcity, soil infertility and other problems. To overcome the challenges, we need to adopt modern agricultural technologies, he added.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Agriculture Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that UAF newly developed herbicide tolerant and insect resistant transgenic sugarcane varieties would help increase productivity and farmers’ profit. The university is making efforts to develop agriculture on modern lines, he added.

Dean Faculty of Sciences/Executive Director Prof Dr Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti said that tangible work continued in UAF on twenty projects of endowment fund including home gardening, bio-pesticides, promotion of wheat seed production, tunnel farming, field evaluation for commercialization of herbicide tolerant and insect resistant transgenic sugarcane varieties.