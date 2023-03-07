Research imperative to increase farm productivity: Dr Munir

(@FahadShabbir)

The latest research is imperative to increase production of crops and ensure food security in the country amid climate changes, said renowned agricultural scientist Dr Muhammad Munir Nayyar

Addressing the annual research meeting, arranged by the Agronomy Department of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Tuesday, he said that sudden increase in temperatures had cast bad impact on agricultural productivity whereas out-of-season rains, coupled with rapid climate changes and environmental hazards, were further aggravating the situation.

In this scenario, the agricultural scientists should accelerate their efforts and conduct research on cultivation of crops and use of fertilizers and irrigation water so that maximum production could be obtained with limited resources, he added.

Director Agronomy Department AARI Dr Naveed Akhtar Siddique said that the department was working to introduce new varieties of various crops besides arranging seminars for guidance, training and help of growers.

Principal Scientist AARI Dr Muhammad Rafiq said that experiments of stevia and other medicinal plants remained successful in Punjab and now these plants are being provided to the growers on very cheap rates.

Senior Scientist AARI Ismat Ullah Malik and Prof (retd) Dr Rasheed Ahmad also briefed the meeting about ill-impacts of pesticides, herbicides and fungicides, which were largely used in orchards, gardens and crop farms.

Later, the meeting after through discussion, also approved Annual Research Program of Agronomy Department AARI for 2023-24 after including experimental cultivation of mixed crops.