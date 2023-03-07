UrduPoint.com

Research Imperative To Increase Farm Productivity: Dr Munir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Research imperative to increase farm productivity: Dr Munir

The latest research is imperative to increase production of crops and ensure food security in the country amid climate changes, said renowned agricultural scientist Dr Muhammad Munir Nayyar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The latest research is imperative to increase production of crops and ensure food security in the country amid climate changes, said renowned agricultural scientist Dr Muhammad Munir Nayyar.

Addressing the annual research meeting, arranged by the Agronomy Department of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Tuesday, he said that sudden increase in temperatures had cast bad impact on agricultural productivity whereas out-of-season rains, coupled with rapid climate changes and environmental hazards, were further aggravating the situation.

In this scenario, the agricultural scientists should accelerate their efforts and conduct research on cultivation of crops and use of fertilizers and irrigation water so that maximum production could be obtained with limited resources, he added.

Director Agronomy Department AARI Dr Naveed Akhtar Siddique said that the department was working to introduce new varieties of various crops besides arranging seminars for guidance, training and help of growers.

Principal Scientist AARI Dr Muhammad Rafiq said that experiments of stevia and other medicinal plants remained successful in Punjab and now these plants are being provided to the growers on very cheap rates.

Senior Scientist AARI Ismat Ullah Malik and Prof (retd) Dr Rasheed Ahmad also briefed the meeting about ill-impacts of pesticides, herbicides and fungicides, which were largely used in orchards, gardens and crop farms.

Later, the meeting after through discussion, also approved Annual Research Program of Agronomy Department AARI for 2023-24 after including experimental cultivation of mixed crops.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Rains

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

11 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

23 minutes ago
 Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

32 minutes ago
 IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial cour ..

IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial court on March 13

32 minutes ago
 Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-ball ..

Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-balloting

32 minutes ago
 100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.