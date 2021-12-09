Research important to save children from different diseases: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday said research is extremely important to save the children from different diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday said research is extremely important to save the children from different diseases.

She expressed these views while presiding over Syndicate meeting of University of Child Health Sciences (UCHS) here. UCHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Masood Sadiq, Syndicate members Professor Dr Sajid Maqbool, Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Finance Khawaja Mohammad Naveed and others were present in the meeting.

During the meeting the Vice-Chancellor shared details of the key achievements of the university.

The meeting approved the management of the University's routine affairs according to rules of the King Edward Medical University for the next three months.

The chair approved submission for requirements of seed money and budget.

The meeting also approved hiring of staff on vacant positions in the university.

The meeting approved the constitution of the hospital management committee and the Academic Council. A committee was also formed to draft regulations for the working of the committees.

The health minister said, "We are able to develop Child health University due to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar".

She said special emphasis was being laid on research in educational institutions of the province, adding that the construction of its building would be completed within the set deadline.

She said the Children hospital continued the treatment of children during all four waves of the corona pandemic, adding that UCHS would conduct research on various subdisciplines of paediatrics.