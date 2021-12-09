UrduPoint.com

Research Important To Save Children From Different Diseases: Dr Yasmin

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

Research important to save children from different diseases: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday said research is extremely important to save the children from different diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday said research is extremely important to save the children from different diseases.

She expressed these views while presiding over Syndicate meeting of University of Child Health Sciences (UCHS) here. UCHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Masood Sadiq, Syndicate members Professor Dr Sajid Maqbool, Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Finance Khawaja Mohammad Naveed and others were present in the meeting.

During the meeting the Vice-Chancellor shared details of the key achievements of the university.

The meeting approved the management of the University's routine affairs according to rules of the King Edward Medical University for the next three months.

The chair approved submission for requirements of seed money and budget.

The meeting also approved hiring of staff on vacant positions in the university.

The meeting approved the constitution of the hospital management committee and the Academic Council. A committee was also formed to draft regulations for the working of the committees.

The health minister said, "We are able to develop Child health University due to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar".

She said special emphasis was being laid on research in educational institutions of the province, adding that the construction of its building would be completed within the set deadline.

She said the Children hospital continued the treatment of children during all four waves of the corona pandemic, adding that UCHS would conduct research on various subdisciplines of paediatrics.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Budget Mohammad Naveed Money All From Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Experimental HIV Vaccine Using mRNA Shows Promise ..

Experimental HIV Vaccine Using mRNA Shows Promise in Mice, Monkey Trials - Healt ..

3 minutes ago
 US Participation in Ukrainian Settlement Will Not ..

US Participation in Ukrainian Settlement Will Not Replace Normandy Format - Macr ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Concern About NATO Expansion Understandab ..

Russia's Concern About NATO Expansion Understandable, Mutual Concessions Needed ..

4 minutes ago
 Macron Says Will Hold Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy ..

Macron Says Will Hold Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy Next Week

5 minutes ago
 Economy witnesses inclusive, sustained growth, com ..

Economy witnesses inclusive, sustained growth, commodity price to soon come down ..

5 minutes ago
 Holy Quran is complete code of life: Qadri

Holy Quran is complete code of life: Qadri

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.