Research incentive of Rs 8 million given to 170 teachers of Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has disbursed research incentives worth Rs 8 million among 170 faculty members.

According to Treasurer of the university Prof Dr Abubakar, the research incentive has been given to faculty members showing performance in research on the direction of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

It is important to mention here that the Vice-Chancellor had announced to encourage research activities compatible with national needs benefiting socio-economic development of society.

The faculty also continued research activities during COVID-19 pandemic as well. The university is among six top universities of Punjab in terms of research grants. Recently, Times Higher education ranking has included the IUB among world's top 1100 universities and top 17 universities nationwide.