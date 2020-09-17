UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Research Incentive Of Rs 8 Million Given To 170 Teachers Of Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:22 PM

Research incentive of Rs 8 million given to 170 teachers of Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has disbursed research incentives worth Rs 8 million among 170 faculty members

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has disbursed research incentives worth Rs 8 million among 170 faculty members.

According to Treasurer of the university Prof Dr Abubakar, the research incentive has been given to faculty members showing performance in research on the direction of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

It is important to mention here that the Vice-Chancellor had announced to encourage research activities compatible with national needs benefiting socio-economic development of society.

The faculty also continued research activities during COVID-19 pandemic as well. The university is among six top universities of Punjab in terms of research grants. Recently, Times Higher education ranking has included the IUB among world's top 1100 universities and top 17 universities nationwide.

Related Topics

World Education Punjab IUB Top Million

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

20 minutes ago

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

39 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

48 minutes ago

Russian Branch of NGO WWF to Monitor Forests With ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

2 minutes ago

Viral event: London Fashion Week opens with online ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.