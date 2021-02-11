UrduPoint.com
Research Institute Approves Rice Production Project 2021-22

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Research institute approves rice production project 2021-22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad has approved its rice production project 2021-22 for increasing the crop production in the country.

Addressing a meeting at AARI on Thursday, Director Agriculture (Extension) Abdul Hameed said that Pakistan ranks fourth in rice producing countries of the world while Punjab is contributing 70 per cent to total rice production in the country.

Earlier, draft of the rice production project 2021-22 was presented in the meeting and the participants approved it with some necessary amendments.

Director Adoptive Research Sheikhupura Dr Muzammal Hussain, Associate Professor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Dr Muhammad Umar Chattha, Assistant Professor UAF Dr Amir Rasool, Director Social Sciences PARC Unit Faisalabad Dr Arshad Ali, Principal Scientist NIAB Dr Ziaul Qamar, Principal Scientist NIAB Dr Muhammad Rasheed, Chief Scientist Dr Nadeem Iqbal, SSO PARC Islamabad Dr Shehbaz Hussain, Senior Scientist Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kako Usman Saleem, Research Officer Adoptive Research Lahore Dr Javaid Iqbal, Assistant Director Research Information Unit Faisalabad Qamar Yousuf Raheel and others also participated in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

