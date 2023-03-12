UrduPoint.com

Research On Cotton Nurseries In Progress

Published March 12, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Agriculture Secretariat South Punjab is working on introducing a cotton nursery to check impacts of climate changes, aimed at getting maximum production of cotton.

The early sown cotton usually remains more successful in terms of production if compared to routine or late sowing.

At time of routine or late sowing, the crop undergoes climate changes during the germination stage.

The stress at this stage affects the crop, said secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ateel while talking to APP, here.

Saqib Ateel stated that there were three stages vital for cotton including germination, flowering and fruiting. During past experiences, the early sown crops gave high yield compared to the yield taken from late sowing.

He added, now the south Punjab secretariat is introducing cotton nursery and it will shift germinated plants to the fields.

The nurseries are being developed from March 8, 15 and April 1 at Cotton Research Institute Punjab, said Saqib.

He added that the farmers could not sow cotton early due to wheat. At time of germination, there is much heat and it affects the germination of cotton plants. The plants in the nursery will avail some growth and then will be shifted to the field. These plants will be capable of combating the heat wave or other climate changes.

In our country, the cotton lint production is very low which is nearly 750kg/ hectare . In China and America, it is 3000/hectare and 2000 kg/hectare respectively.

The nurseries are being developed at three Kanals. To a query about the number of plants per acre, the secretary agriculture informed that 17000 plants were being installed per acre.

