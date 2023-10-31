Research on producing fertilizer from garbage kicks off in Murree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In collaboration with Kohsar University, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, and IRRC, a project to produce poultry feed/fertilizer from garbage and recycling has been launched on Tuesday in Murree on the special instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) In collaboration with Kohsar University, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, and IRRC, a project to produce poultry feed/fertilizer from garbage and recycling has been launched on Tuesday in Murree on the special instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha.

The project began with a seven-day research study that involved collecting data from 100 households and 30 hotels. A sample of recycling was also collected and analyzed for potential use in poultry feed/fertilizer production.

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Murree Captain (Rtd) Qasim Ijaz reviewed the project in detail and expressed their appreciation for the efforts of Kohsar University's students.

They also agreed to take up the project on a larger scale in the future.

Vice Chancellor Kohsar University Dr. Habib Bukhari, Dr. Qasim, Dr. Ramla, Sameera Gul from IRRC, Managing Operation Raja Ishaq from RWMC, and Assistant Manager Talha Zahid were all present at the review meeting.

This project has the potential to significantly reduce waste and pollution in Murree, while also providing a sustainable source of poultry feed and fertilizer. It is a welcome example of government and academia working together to address a critical environmental challenge.