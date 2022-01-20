Research on value addition vital to agri development

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that research aimed at value addition is inevitable to ensure development in the agriculture sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that research aimed at value addition is inevitable to ensure development in the agriculture sector.

He said this while addressing a meeting held on agricultural value chain study here on Thursday.

He said that study of value addition would definitely yield positive results in the field of agriculture besides making farmers prosperous.

Data of crops should be compiled carefully for the study of value addition, he maintained.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that agricultural universities should play their role for value addition mapping. Ayub Agriculture Research Institute Chief Scientist Dr Akhtar, PARB Chief Executive Dr Abid Mehmood attended the meeting while University of Agriculture, Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, MNS-University of Agriculture, Multan Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali, Agriculture Extension Director General Dr Anjum Ali and others attended the meeting via video link.