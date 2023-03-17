UrduPoint.com

Research Poster Competition Held At SMBBMU Larkana

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 08:57 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The 1st Research Poster Competition was held at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana, on Friday, organized by the Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Section of the University.

Students from all the constituent colleges participated including medical college, dental college, college of Nursing, institute of pharmacy and institute of physical medicine and rehabilitation of the University.

Postgraduate students working in different clinical wards of Chandka Medical College Hospital also presented their research posters on the occasion. More than 90 posters showing abstracts of scientific papers were exhibited.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the competition, Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Prof Dr. Nusrat Shah said, "I am surprised to see so much enthusiasm and motivation among the students for research.

" She said students have chosen important and relevant topics for research e.g diabetes, high blood pressure, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, Asthma and mental health.

She also said that students are very talented and willing to work hard for conducting research, they just need guidance and some training, she added.

Prof Dr. Nusrat Shah said," We want to promote research culture in the university and it will pay for publication charges if students' research papers get accepted by impact factor journals.

The first 10 research posters who won the competition were given cash prizes. Postgraduate students who won were awarded shields by the Vice Chancellor of the university.

All participating students were given Certificates, The panel of judges included Prof. Alam Ibrahim, Prof. Gulzar Ahmed Sheikh, Prof. Amar Lal Garbakhshani, Prof. Yusuf Shah, Prof. Qarao Shah, Prof. Shanti Lal and Prof. Shahid Hussain Soomro.

More Stories From Pakistan

