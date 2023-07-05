'Research Productivity Awarding Ceremony' held at UoS

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Science Foundation, Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Mahmood Baig (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) on Wednesday stressed the need for producing low cost products to add value in national economic growth.

He was addressing the 'Research Productivity Awarding Ceremony' hosted by the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC), University of Sargodha (UoS) in recognition of research publications of the year 2022.

The ceremony was aimed to enhance the University's research and innovation impact and honor the remarkable achievements of UoS faculty members in productive research and highlight their dedication to such research publication serves as a testament to their ongoing contributions to the university.

In this regard, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas and Prof Dr Shahid Mahmood Baig distributed honorary certificates and cash prizes to around 196 faculty members on Research Productivity publications of high impact factors.

Expressing his views, Prof Dr Shahid Mahmood Baig emphasized the importance of encouraging researchers to think innovatively and explore new interdisciplinary and fundamental research opportunities in fields such as agriculture, information technology, artificial intelligence, and science and expressed his admiration for UoS in interdisciplinary research collaborations and pledge his full support for the future endeavors.

Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas highlighted that research and innovations play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and fostering social development. He mentioned that Sargodha University currently had 600, out of 1300 impact factor research.

He emphasized the significance of interdisciplinary research and collaborations between academia and industries, emphasizing their potential for creating a significant impact on both national and international levels.

He announced that the University of Sargodha would funding for five interdisciplinary research projects. Prof Dr Shahid Mahmood also expressed his willingness to provideadditional funding support for the projects through the Pakistan science foundation.

Later, Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas presented an honorary shield to Prof Dr Shahid Mahmood Baig S.I.