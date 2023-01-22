Research productivity awards distributed among 72 GCWUF faculty members

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Research Productivity Awards 2022 were distributed among 72 faculty members of Government College Women University Faisalabad.

In this connection, an award/certificate distribution ceremony was organized by Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization & Directorate of Academics in Jinnah Auditorium of the university with GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Robina Farooq highlighted research achievements of GCWUF in terms of commercialization of R&D products of GCWU, patents filed, laboratories development and commencements of new degree programs.

She emphasized on the importance of applied research and shared some of the advanced research trends.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, Rector COMSATS Islamabad shared his experiences, journey of development of COMSATS and encouraged the faculty members GCWUF to work with more zeal and zest.

Prof. Dr. Saleem Farooq Shaukat Director COMSATS Vehari Campus shared his remarks on imperative role of applied research and research collaboration at national and international level to enhance capacity building.

He also appreciated the efforts of the young faculty members who are striving to uplift GCWUF.

Later, GCWUF Vice Chancellor flanked by guest speakers distributed research productivity awards among 72 faculty members belonging to faculties of Science & Technology, Arts and Social Sciences, Management and business Administration, and Languages and Humanities for their 229 research publications.

Their publications were in coherence with 7 Sustainable development Goals (SDGs); 2-zero hunger, 3-good health & wellbeing, 4-quality education, 6-clean water & sanitation, 7-affordable and clean Energy, 13- climate action and 14-Life below water.

Meanwhile, Award of Excellent Researcher (Publications, W-category) Excellent Researcher (Publications X & Y Category) and Excellent Researcher (Research Grant) were presented to Dr. Aasma Khalid (Mathematics), Dr. Sadaf Naqvi (urdu) & Dr Abida Kausar (Chemistry) whereas certificates were distributed among resource persons and participants of faculty development program 2022.

GCWUF Registrar Mr. Asif A. Malik and others were also present on the occasion.