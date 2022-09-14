Research projects to help develop agriculture on modern lines: UAF Vice Chancellor

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 09:37 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that innovation-based research projects would help develop agriculture on modern lines and ensure food security.

He was addressing the Endowment Fund Secretariat meeting held here. Renowned industrialist Dr. Salim Qureshi; Vice Chancellor University of Narowal Dr. Tariq Mehmood; University of Agriculture Peshawar Vice Chancellor Dr. Jehan Bakht, Agriculture Linkages Program-Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Executive Director Muhammad Asif, Dr Muhammad Azeem from PARC; UAF Registrar Tariq Mehmood Gill, Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Executive Director Endowment Fund Dr. Ijaz Ahmed Bhatti, Deputy Director Endowment Fund Aamir Saeed and others also participated.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that these projects would help develop agriculture on modern lines. He urged the agricultural researchers to play their active role to make agriculture profitable and ensure food security.

Dr. Javed Saleem Qureshi said that only by strengthening the industry-academia relationship development can be ensured.

Dr. Jehan Bakht said that the dream of poverty alleviation cannot come true without agricultural development.

He said that adopting modern agricultural trends is the most important need of the hour so that future planning can be done to achieve food stability by dealing with research issues in an efficient manner.

Narowal University Vice Chancellor Dr. Tariq Mehmood said that research process is being promoted to create a knowledge-based economy.

Dr. Ijaz Ahmed Bhatti said that the UAF is working on war footing for technology transfer along with tangible research to achieve food self-sufficiency in the country. He said that new projects will help find solutions to food security problems at the country level.

The Endowment Fund Secretariat granted 16 research projects meant to fight the different challenges of agriculture, poverty alleviation, rural development, food and nutrition security during the meeting. The meeting also approved the annual budget of 114 million for the endowment fund for 2022-23.

Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri presented the annual budget of the endowment fund before the meeting. He said that UAF is providing all possible resources to develop the atmosphere of quality education and research.

