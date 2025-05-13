Research Scholars Urged To Explore Innovative Solutions Of Agrarian, Societal Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 09:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali has urged the research scholars to explore innovative and sustainable solutions to overcome agrarian and societal issues through tangible research work and creativity.
He was addressing the PhD scholars in a seminar organized by Directorate of Graduate Studies (DGS) on key issues for shaping the future of agriculture and research.
Dr Zulfiqar Ali stressed the need to promote tangible and impactful research and said that research must address issues of society and provide benefit to the farming community.
He said that deepening agricultural challenges in the face of low per acre productivity, climate change, water scarcity, and traditional way of farming were aggravating the food security issues.
Talking about the critical role of academia-industry linkages, he said that collaboration with industry partners is essential to transform research into goods and services.
He said that PhDs scholars are not only individuals but also a brand of their field who will shape the world on the modern lines through knowledge based economy.
He urged the students to work hard, think out-of-the-box and contribute to the betterment of the country.
He said the students’ dedication and research work can shape the future of the agriculture sector.
The PhD scholars are the backbone of future scientific progress, and their innovative thinking can pave the way for sustainable solutions, he added.
