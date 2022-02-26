Research Scientist Dr M Anzarvisits UVAS

Renowned Researcher/Scientist at Agriculture and Agri-Food Saskatchewan Canada/UVAS Senior AlumnusDr Muhammad Anzar paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad at City Campus on Friday.

Lahore ( UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -26 Feb, 2022 ) Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr Muhammad Akram, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani, Dean Faulty of Biosciences Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman, Prof Dr Muhammad RizwanYousaf, DrAijaz Ali Channa and faculty members and postgraduate students fromUVAS Theriogenologywere present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrNasim Ahmad spoke about the biography of DrAnzar, his contribution especially to the areas of animal reproduction for the increase of livestock and local breed of dairy animals in UVAS, National Agriculture Research Council (NARC) and different departments of Pakistan on various positions.

DrAnzar also held a session with UVAS postgraduate students regarding their research projects on various topics related to in-vitro embryo production and transfer in large dairy animals, cryo preservation/conservation of goat species to enhance mutton production by the use of artificial insemination and synchronization protocols, etc. He appreciated their research work and guided themhow to collect correct data and publish in the national and international journal.

He advised them not to work for the writing of thesis to attained degrees rather you need to work for the next generation of our country to curb the challenges for the food safety and security.

Later DrAnzar visited various departments and lab of UVAS including Theriogenelogy, Institute of biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pet Centre, Bio Safety Level-3 Lab and Veterinary Academy etc.

UVAS Artistry Hub of Senior Tutor Office organised Art & Calligraphy exhibition

LAHORE (25-02-22):The Artistry Hub ofSenior Tutor Office of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised students Art & Calligraphy exhibitionand different categories competitions including pencil drawing, canvas painting and calligraphy here at City Campus Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed prizes among the winner of competitions while Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali RazaAwan and number of students from different departments of UVAS were present.