Open Menu

Research Study Conducted To Investigates Hospital Preparedness For Future Pandemics Amid Mpox Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Research study conducted to investigates hospital preparedness for future pandemics amid Mpox cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Sakina Bibi of Center for Disaster Preparedness and Management University of Peshawar has conducted a research study to assess hospital resilience for future pandemics, identify strengths and weaknesses in the city's healthcare and form strategies for mitigating the impact of future pandemics.

The research comprehensively evaluates medical teaching hospitals' resilience to tackle future pandemics, identifying strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The study key findings reveal that hospitals in the study area faced significant challenges in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite some progress hospitals will remain unprepared to accommodate a high number of patients in the event of future pandemics due to a lack of resources, limited or unavailable personal protective equipment (PPE), inadequate budgets, dedicated wards, and laboratories, inflexible infrastructure and insufficiently trained staff.

Data shows that weak governance, financial instability, lack of public awareness and unemployment contribute to the spread of infectious diseases.

The study highlights the importance of resilience capacities, such as disease surveillance and early warning systems, emergency risk management programs with emergency response plans, efficient administration, strong healthcare system governance and community engagement to make hospitals resilient to future pandemics in the study area.

Based on the findings, structural and non-structural measures, including upgrading infrastructure, increasing ICU bed capacity, providing psychological support, and training healthcare providers are proposed to enhance coping capacities of hospitals in the study area. The study offers a roadmap to enhance medical teaching institutions' resilience against future pandemics, ensuring a more effective.

Sakina Bibi successfully defended her thesis to Defence Committee comprising Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Director CDPM as Convener, Dr. Asad Ullah, Associate Professor as External Examiner and Dr. Mushtaq as Internal examiner.

Related Topics

Peshawar Progress Event

Recent Stories

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

3 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

6 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

7 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

9 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

9 hours ago
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

13 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

22 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

22 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan