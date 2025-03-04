Research Study Finds Refusal By 22% Of Parents In Vaccinating Children At Peshawar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 11:26 PM
A research study while finding refusals by 22 percent of parents in vaccination of children in Peshawar metropolis, has laid stress on urgent need for a comprehensive approach to tackle vaccine hesitancy
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) A research study while finding refusals by 22 percent of parents in vaccination of children in Peshawar metropolis, has laid stress on urgent need for a comprehensive approach to tackle vaccine hesitancy.
The study, aimed to assess prevalence, associated factors, and perceptions related to parental refusal of vaccines in Peshawar, is conducted under the supervision of Prof Zia Ul Haq, Professor of Public Health and Vice Chancellor of the Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar and Dr. Saima Afaq from University of York, UK
Research, published in BMC Public Health with support by Integral Global Health, found several factors including maternal employment, logistical challenges such as distance to vaccination centres, associated costs, and concerns about vaccine necessity and safety as reasons behind refusals.
The finding highlighted urgent need to address vaccine hesitancy and improve immunization coverage in Pakistan.
Titled as "Prevalence and Associated Factors of Parental Refusal Rates for Routine Immunization: A Cross-Sectional Study in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan", the study was designed and conducted by Dr. Muhammad Hakim a PhD Scholar Public Health (IPH&SS)-Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar with Co-author by Dr.Farhad Ali Khyber College of Dentistry Peshawar, Zala and Dr.Aslam Pervaiz, sheds light on the alarming rates of parental refusal for routine childhood immunization.
The findings revealed that 22% of parents refused vaccines for their children, with the highest refusal rate of 41% recorded in Shaheen Muslim Town.
Misinformation and safety concerns play a critical role in vaccine hesitancy while socioeconomic factors, such as income and employment status, impact vaccine acceptance. Parents who lacked trust in vaccine programs were more likely to refuse vaccinations the community support from religious and political leaders positively influenced vaccine uptake.
In the study 340 parents of children aged 0–59 months across different tehsils of Peshawar were surveyed by using a structured Vaccine Hesitancy Survey Tool by the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE), the researchers employed a multistage stratified cluster sampling method to ensure a representative sample.
One of the most significant findings of the study was that employed mothers were over three times more likely to refuse vaccines compared to unemployed mothers.
The study also found that parents who refused vaccination were significantly less likely to believe in the protective benefits of vaccines, with only 77% acknowledging their importance compared to 98% among those who accepted immunization.
Misinformation and concerns about vaccine safety were also prevalent, with 43% of vaccine-refusing parents expressing doubts about the necessity of vaccines. In addition, 40% of respondents cited logistical challenges, such as long travel distances and financial constraints, as barriers to immunization.
The researchers emphasized that vaccine hesitancy is not only driven by individual concerns but also influenced by broader socioeconomic and cultural factors.
While 84% of parents believed that community leaders supported vaccinations, mistrust of government health programs and exposure to misinformation continued to hinder immunization efforts.
The study highlighted that areas classified as Super High-Risk Union Councils (SHRUCs) by Pakistan’s National and Provincial Emergency Operations Centres for Polio Eradication had the lowest immunization rates, further underscoring the need for targeted interventions in these regions.
To address these challenges, the authors recommend deploying mobile vaccination units in high-refusal areas, introducing workplace vaccination programs to accommodate working parents, and engaging religious and political leaders to promote vaccine acceptance.
Additionally, public awareness campaigns should be strengthened to counter misinformation and reassure parents about vaccine safety and effectiveness.
The study also advocates for extending clinic hours and providing flexible vaccination services to mitigate logistical barriers faced by many families.
The findings of research study highlight urgent need for a comprehensive approach to tackle vaccine hesitancy.
Implementation of targeted vaccination policies and robust community engagement strategies will be vital to guarantee that every child has access to life-saving vaccines in the country, the study added.
APP/adl
Recent Stories
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..
Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging
NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26
Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumours swirl
Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo
UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows
Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..
Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wider regional integration, peace: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshawar51 seconds ago
-
PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towards economic stability, prosperity57 seconds ago
-
4 million deserving families to take benefit from PM’s Ramazan relief package: Karim40 seconds ago
-
Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"41 seconds ago
-
Call for empowering youth to combat open waste burning in Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramazan21 minutes ago
-
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan: A hidden gem of dates world23 minutes ago
-
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's21 minutes ago
-
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging25 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-2646 minutes ago
-
MLOs of Liaquat University Hospital appreciated for efficient work in poet murder case46 minutes ago