Research Study To Be Carried Out For Controlling Traffic Congestion At Twin Cities' Junction: IG NHMP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM
Inspector General (IG) of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Salman Chaudhary has said that a research study would be carried out to control the traffic congestion at Rawalpindi-Islamabad junction near Chungi No 26
Talking to the media here Thursday, he said that motorway police have successfully controlled around 95 percent of the axle loads on the roads in collaboration with the Federal, and provincial governments and transport companies to improve safety and preserve the road infrastructure.
Talking to the media here Thursday, he said that motorway police have successfully controlled around 95 percent of the axle loads on the roads in collaboration with the Federal, and provincial governments and transport companies to improve safety and preserve the road infrastructure.
Salman said that an e-ticketing app had been launched to make the NHMP organisation paperless while a state-of-the-art cashless system would be introduced soon across the country.
The IG noted that NHMPs provide exemplary services to over five thousand Kilometers areas of all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan, adding the NHMP was known for its dedication, honesty, and professionalism, aligning it with international traffic policing standards. He said that NHMP had added new patrol vehicles to the fleet to improve the efficiency of operations.
