UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Research Topics For 14 PhD, 26 M.Phil Scholars Approved

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Research topics for 14 PhD, 26 M.Phil scholars approved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The board of Studies (BoS)of Department of Urdu, Government College Women University Faisalabad here Thursday approved research topics of 14 PhD scholars and 26 M.Phil scholars,as well as the supervisory committee.

A list of foreign examiners for reviewing the research work of PhD scholars was also approved during the meeting of the BoS.

On the directions of Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar, the committee also approved 'Quran Fehmi Course'.

Persian language course for the BS programme was also approved, besides other research related matters.

The meeting was attended by Prof Dr Muhammad Fakhar ul Haq Noori, Punjab University Lahore, Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Awan GC University Faisalabad, Prof Rakhshanda Shehnaz Coordinator Faculty of Islamic and Oriental Learning, Dr Sadaf Naqvi Incharge urdu Department, Dr Zamurd Kausar, Khalida Jalal, Samia Arshad, Asma Farooq, Dr Rukhsana Baloch, Dr Sumera Shafi, Bazga Qandeel and Tayyeba Nighat.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Governor Punjab Women Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia discuss strengthening parliamentary ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

1 hour ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.