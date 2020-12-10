Research topics for 14 PhD, 26 M.Phil scholars approved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The board of Studies (BoS)of Department of Urdu, Government College Women University Faisalabad here Thursday approved research topics of 14 PhD scholars and 26 M.Phil scholars,as well as the supervisory committee.

A list of foreign examiners for reviewing the research work of PhD scholars was also approved during the meeting of the BoS.

On the directions of Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar, the committee also approved 'Quran Fehmi Course'.

Persian language course for the BS programme was also approved, besides other research related matters.

The meeting was attended by Prof Dr Muhammad Fakhar ul Haq Noori, Punjab University Lahore, Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Awan GC University Faisalabad, Prof Rakhshanda Shehnaz Coordinator Faculty of Islamic and Oriental Learning, Dr Sadaf Naqvi Incharge urdu Department, Dr Zamurd Kausar, Khalida Jalal, Samia Arshad, Asma Farooq, Dr Rukhsana Baloch, Dr Sumera Shafi, Bazga Qandeel and Tayyeba Nighat.