Research vital for national development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Speakers at an international conference have stressed the need to focus on the research that can contribute to national development and resolve social problems being faced by the society.

The international conference was organized by Punjab University Institute of Business Administration at the lawns of Governor's House.

Wife of the Punjab Governor Parveen Sarwar was the chief guest on the occasion while PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Quaid-i-Azam University VC Dr Muhammad Ali, University of Okara VC Dr Zakria Zakar, Chairman Private Universities' Association Dr Abdur Rehman, Islamia University Bahalwapur VC Dr Athar Mahboob, Bahauddin Zakria University VC Mansoor Kundi, Mian Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Dr Amir Ijaz, PU Dean Faculty of Business, Economics and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Director IBA Dr Muqqadas Rehman, faculty members, students and businessmen participated on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Parveen Sarwar said that no nation could make progress without the active role of women. She said that women were contributing in all the fields of life everywhere as they were full of potential. She advised the parents not to spoil their children but guide them and educate them in their best interest. She said that Pakistan could become a developed country only through hard work.

She said that the vice chancellors of public sector universities were making rapid progress and their achievements were being acknowledged worldwide.

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that because of the blessings of Allah, the COVID-19 situation was under control in Pakistan and restrictions were being lifted.

He said that now it was the time to make efforts to boost businesses and develop all sections of life.

Dr Muhammad Ali said that any crisis had an opportunity too and we needed to determine our priorities. He said that the country could not progress with the number of publications only but the research which had the capacity to address socio-economic problems. He said that now it was the time to evaluate what was the social impact of research.

Dr Abdul Rehman said that universities must not act as degree awarding institutions only but produce knowledge and impart technical skills to its graduates so that they could play their role in development of the country as well as society. He said that the universities must identify social problems and make efforts to resolve them.

Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry said that the landscapes of the economy of Pakistan were changing and we needed to get maximum benefits from technology and IT in every business. He said that besides creating new jobs for our youth, the culture of entrepreneurship should also be promoted so that our young talent could play its role in the development of Pakistan.

Dr Muqqadas Rehman said that the conference had been organized to explore new horizons in the field of business administration. She said that we needed research which could resolve problems in the business world. She said that the conference had provided an opportunity to interact with the international community and share modern knowledge and experiences in the relevant fields.