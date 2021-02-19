Research vital to address problems of farmers

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said on Friday that solution to the problems of farmers was entrenched in research

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said on Friday that solution to the problems of farmers was entrenched in research.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Punjab Agriculture Research board (PARB) here.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was interested in promoting research related funding in agriculture sector.

Minister said that Punjab Agriculture Research Board was providing support to researchers adding that such projects at commercial level would help in reducing the production cost of farmers, besides boosting yield of crops.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi also approved the members of the Punjab Agriculture Research Board executive committee, besides issuing directions for increasing the representation of progressive farmers in private sector .

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that international researchers must be invited in Pakistan and training programmes of farmers should be started.

Earlier, Punjab Agriculture Research Board Chief Executive Dr Abid Mehmood gave detailed briefing about the working of PARB.