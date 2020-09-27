UrduPoint.com
Research Work On Different Pulses In Progress: Secy Agriculture Wasif Khursheed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 09:00 PM

Research work on different pulses in progress: Secy Agriculture Wasif Khursheed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said that research work on different pulses was heading forward with rapid pace.

The government is working on multi-billions different schemes pertaining to agriculture and the research project on pulses was one of the important scheme of the government.

In a statement issued here, the secretary agriculture stated that most of the research work was being carried out on gram pulse.

Latest varieties of gram pulses were being sown in targeted areas of the country.

Wasif Khursheed stated that fruit trees were also planted at an area of 6383 acres. Similarly, oil seeds were being grown at 16538 acres. Subsidize seeds of animal fodder was being provided for 11562 acres.

Ponds were also being constructed to preserve rainy water, stated Khursheed. Besides this, subsidy on sprinkler system, drip irrigation system, land laser leveller and some other articles were being given to facilitate farming community.

He hoped that the facilities would surely help farmers in achieving maximum yield.

