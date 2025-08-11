Researcher behind hybrid wheat varieties honoured with Academia Excellence Award

Professor Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), has been conferred the Academia Excellence Award by the Punjab Governor in recognition of his outstanding contributions to education and research

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Professor Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), has been conferred the Academia Excellence Award by the Punjab Governor in recognition of his outstanding contributions to education and research.

Dr. Ali, a distinguished agricultural scientist, has previously received the Best Teacher Award 2020 from the Higher Education Commission and the Gold Medal in Biotechnology from the Pakistan academy of Sciences in 2017.

He is credited with developing several hybrid wheat lines and introducing the high-quality durum wheat variety Chenab Pasta-24, a breakthrough for Pakistan’s pasta industry. He has also pioneered drought-tolerant wheat varieties, offering farmers hope amid climate change challenges.

The MNSUA administration, faculty, and staff congratulated Dr. Ali, lauding his visionary leadership, unwavering commitment, and remarkable achievements in advancing agricultural education and research.