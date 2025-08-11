Researcher Behind Hybrid Wheat Varieties Honoured With Academia Excellence Award
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 09:33 PM
Professor Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), has been conferred the Academia Excellence Award by the Punjab Governor in recognition of his outstanding contributions to education and research
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Professor Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), has been conferred the Academia Excellence Award by the Punjab Governor in recognition of his outstanding contributions to education and research.
Dr. Ali, a distinguished agricultural scientist, has previously received the Best Teacher Award 2020 from the Higher Education Commission and the Gold Medal in Biotechnology from the Pakistan academy of Sciences in 2017.
He is credited with developing several hybrid wheat lines and introducing the high-quality durum wheat variety Chenab Pasta-24, a breakthrough for Pakistan’s pasta industry. He has also pioneered drought-tolerant wheat varieties, offering farmers hope amid climate change challenges.
The MNSUA administration, faculty, and staff congratulated Dr. Ali, lauding his visionary leadership, unwavering commitment, and remarkable achievements in advancing agricultural education and research.
Recent Stories
KP Directorate of Youth Affairs marks Minority Day
NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi in ..
CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector development: Minister Kirmani
Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 2025
Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km 'Mongol Derby'
ISSI hosts roundtable on “One Year of Modi 3.0 – India’s Foreign Policy Am ..
Sheikh Aziz's unforgettable struggle will bring fruit: AJK- PM
FDA hosts ‘Jashn-e-Azadi & Marka-e-Haq’ Mushaira
Researcher behind hybrid wheat varieties honoured with Academia Excellence Award
National Minorities Day observed, Leaders reaffirm commitment to equal rights
One killed in Karachi road accident
Stronger support systems imperative for individuals with down syndrome: Experts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Directorate of Youth Affairs marks Minority Day1 second ago
-
NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi in befitting manner7 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector development: Minister Kirmani7 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts roundtable on “One Year of Modi 3.0 – India’s Foreign Policy Ambitions and Domestic ..7 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Aziz's unforgettable struggle will bring fruit: AJK- PM7 minutes ago
-
FDA hosts ‘Jashn-e-Azadi & Marka-e-Haq’ Mushaira2 minutes ago
-
Researcher behind hybrid wheat varieties honoured with Academia Excellence Award2 minutes ago
-
National Minorities Day observed, Leaders reaffirm commitment to equal rights2 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident2 minutes ago
-
PEMRA issues 42 cable TV licenses for 37 districts12 minutes ago
-
Gallery 6 invites artists for APA 2025 competition12 minutes ago
-
SSDO, Climate Optics hold azadi cleaning drive at Trail 512 minutes ago