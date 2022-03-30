Researchers call for preservation of folk literature

The researchers at two-day International Conference on 'Globalizing Lokloric Wisdom' Wednesday noted with concern that non preservation of folk literature was leading to its death which was not only dangerous for future of indigenous languages of the region but also for the upcoming generations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The researchers at two-day International Conference on 'Globalizing Lokloric Wisdom' Wednesday noted with concern that non preservation of folk literature was leading to its death which was not only dangerous for future of indigenous languages of the region but also for the upcoming generations.

The conference started under the patronage of International Islamic University, Islamabad.

The session was presided over by renowned urdu poet, Dr Arshad Mehmood Nashad.

Around seven researchers presented their research papers which highlighted the role of preserving and promoting folk literature.

The researchers urged the government to establish centers which work on promotion of folk literature and compile archives so available for a better future of our children.

The researchers opined that storytelling was significant for the wholesome development of children, thus, there was need for reviving this trend, they commented.

Session chair, Dr Arshad Mehmood Nashad while giving his concluding remarks said that the importance of folk literature could not be ignored.

He further remarked that folk literature inculcated humility and fraternity in the masses and makes a society inclusive and integrated.

He commended the organizing committee for their efforts towards organizing this conference which was a need of the time, he stressed.

The certificates were distributed among the researchers and participants.