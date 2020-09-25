UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Researchers Develop Cheaper, Faster, Accurate Covid-19 Test

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:08 PM

Researchers develop cheaper, faster, accurate Covid-19 test

Researchers have developed a method for fast, cheap, yet accurate testing for Covid-19 infection. The method simplifies and frees the testing from expensive reaction steps, enabling upscaling of the diagnostics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Researchers have developed a method for fast, cheap, yet accurate testing for Covid-19 infection. The method simplifies and frees the testing from expensive reaction steps, enabling upscaling of the diagnostics.

This makes the method particularly attractive for places and situations with limited resources. It is equally interesting for repeated testing and for moving resources from expensive diagnostics to other parts of the care chain, the study published in the journal Nature Communications, reported.

"We started working on the issue of developing a readily available testing method as soon as we saw the developments in Asia and southern Europe," said study author Bjorn Reinius from Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

"Our method was effectively finished already by the end of April, and we then made all the data freely available online," Reinius added.

The relatively high transmission rate and a large number of asymptomatic infections led to a huge, worldwide need for fast, affordable and effective diagnostic tests that could be performed in clinical as well as non-clinical settings.

Established diagnostic tests for COVID-19 are based on the detection of viral RNA in patient samples, such as nasal and throat swabs, from which RNA molecules must then be extracted and purified.

RNA purification constitutes a major bottleneck for the testing process, requiring a great deal of equipment and logistics as well as expensive chemical compounds.

Making the current methods simpler without markedly compromising their accuracy means that more and faster testing can be carried out, which would help to reduce the rate of transmission and facilitate earlier-stage care. The team has now developed methods that completely circumvent the RNA-extraction procedure, so that once the patient sample has been inactivated by means of heating, rendering the virus particles no longer infectious, it can pass straight to the diagnostic reaction that detects the presence of the virus.

According to the researchers, the most important keys to the method's success are both the above virus inactivation procedure and a new formulation of the solution used to collect and transport the sample material taken from the patients. "By replacing the collection buffer with simple and inexpensive buffer formulations, we can enable viral detection with high sensitivity directly from the original clinical sample, without any intermediate steps," the authors wrote.

Related Topics

Europe Sweden April National University All From Asia

Recent Stories

Opposition never tries to sit with PTI govt for re ..

47 seconds ago

Florida Governor Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions on Re ..

49 seconds ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

50 seconds ago

Pakistan Urges UN to Establish International Day t ..

52 seconds ago

Prime Minister asks UN Security Council to protect ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistani Hindus continue protest against brutal k ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.