UrduPoint.com

Researchers Develop New Covid Strain That Has 80% Kill Rate: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Researchers develop new Covid strain that has 80% kill rate: Report

A team of researchers from Boston University claim to have created, after a series of tests, a new Covid-19 strain with an 80 per cent kill rate, from the one initially believed to have launched the worldwide pandemic that started in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :A team of researchers from Boston University claim to have created, after a series of tests, a new Covid-19 strain with an 80 per cent kill rate, from the one initially believed to have launched the worldwide pandemic that started in China.

The variant, a combination of Omicron and the original virus killed 80 per cent of the mice infected with it, the university said.

When mice were only exposed to Omicron, they experienced mild symptoms, the report said.

The team, from Florida and Boston at the school's National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, extracted the spike protein from Omicron and attached it with the strain first detected at the onset of the pandemic that began in China's Wuhan, Fox news reported.

They then documented how the mice reacted to the hybrid strain.

"In mice, while Omicron causes mild, non-fatal infection, the Omicron S-carrying virus inflicts severe disease with a mortality rate of 80 per cent," they were quoted as saying in a research paper.

The new strain has five times more infectious virus particles than the Omicron variant, the researchers said.

In a statement, the university stressed that the replicated strain was less dangerous than the original strain.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Boston Florida From

Recent Stories

Karachi gets first ever 'digital hospital' with fr ..

Karachi gets first ever 'digital hospital' with free online OPD

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab forms task force on educatio ..

Chief Minister Punjab forms task force on education

2 minutes ago
 UK's PM Truss quits, Tories vow new leader next we ..

UK's PM Truss quits, Tories vow new leader next week

2 minutes ago
 PFA discards 600kg fungus-infested candied fruits, ..

PFA discards 600kg fungus-infested candied fruits, vegetables

2 minutes ago
 Italy holds govt talks as Meloni coalition spars o ..

Italy holds govt talks as Meloni coalition spars over Ukraine

22 minutes ago
 US Sending Over 1Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Egy ..

US Sending Over 1Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Egypt - State Dept.

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.