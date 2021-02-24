UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Researchers Develop Two New Rapid Covid Diagnostic Tests

Umer Jamshaid 55 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Researchers develop two new rapid Covid diagnostic tests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Researchers have developed two new rapid diagnostic tests for Covid-19 -- one to detect Covid-19 variants and one to help differentiate from other illnesses that have Covid-like symptoms.

According to the findings published in the journal Bioengineering, the technology for both tests uses the cutting-edge CRISPR/Cas9 system.

Using commercial reagents, they describe a Cas9-based methodology for nucleic acid detection using lateral flow assays and fluorescence signal generation, Medical news reported .

The approval of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is highly promising, but the time between first doses and population immunity may be months," said researcher Mark J. Osborn from the University of Minnesota, US.

"This testing platform can help bridge the gap between immunization and immunity," Osborn added.

The first test is a rapid diagnostic test that can differentiate between Covid-19 variants and can be performed without specialized expertise or equipment, the researchers said.

It uses technology similar to at-home pregnancy testing and produces results in about an hour.

The second, more sensitive test allows researchers to analyze the same sample simultaneously for Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2), Influenza A and B and respiratory syncytial virus by measuring fluorescence.

These viruses manifest with similar symptoms, so being able to detect and differentiate them adds a new diagnostic tool to slow the spread of Covid-19. This test also takes about an hour and could be easily scaled so many more tests can be performed.

The team is now seeking to enhance sensitivity and real-world application of this test in support of rapidly detecting and identifying Covid-19 variants.

In order to provide access to their new testing technology for healthcare providers and the public, the researchers are currently exploring ways to scale up and license their new diagnostics.

Related Topics

Technology Immunity Same May Influenza From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

5 minutes ago

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

16 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

19 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

24 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.