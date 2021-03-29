Researchers emphasizes effective water management plan to avert scarcity threat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The researchers and experts have emphasized the need to prepare an effective water management plan in order to avert the threats of scarcity by 2030.

Due to improper management and non implementation on water policies, the water related issues will be increased in major cities of the country therefore should be made to ensure availability of clean and safe water to citizens with address of sewerage and environment issues of these cities, they added.

The researchers and experts emphasized this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of a two-day national seminar organized at the water research centre of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.

Mehran University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili while addressing the participants underlined the need of combine efforts from all stakeholders for addressing water and environment related issues.

The legislatures, policymakers, agriculturists and industrialists should sit together and formulate effective plans for sustainable development in all sectors, he added.

He also emphasized the need of more research in water management so that scarcity threats could be averted in future. The young researchers and scholars should come forward and find out solutions in this regard, he added.

Among others, Chief Executive Officer HANDS Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Shaikh, Chairperson Hisar Foundation Seemi Kamal, Director Water Research Centre Mehran University Prof. Dr. Rasool Bux Mehar, Dr. Kamran Ansari and Ghulam Mustafa Zaunr also shared their views on the occasion.