Researchers express concerns over bee extinction

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The agricultural experts and researchers have expressed their concern over extinction of bees in many countries of the world including Pakistan particularly in Sindh.

They expressed fear that it is because of the use of pesticides in crops adding that honey bees are becoming rare therefore research institutes should promote and motivate farmers to use biological methods in order to protect crops from harmful insects.

The experts and researchers shared these views while addressing a seminar in connection with "World Bee Day" organized by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri of Sindh Agriculture University on Saturday.

The Principal ZAB Agriculture College Prof. Dr. Sultan Maitlo said that currently, 35 species of bees were facing the threat of immediate extinction across the world including Pakistan. He said indiscriminate use of pesticides has had a major negative impact on honey production which will have a very bad impact on our lives.

Dr. Shahnawaz Khoro of the Department of Entomology said that the purpose of World Bee Day was to draw attention to the serious problem of wildlife.

The purpose of celebrating World Bee Day every year is to raise awareness about the role of bees and other living things in keeping humanity and the planet healthy, he added Dr. Abdul Hameed Memon, Dr. Shahjahan Rajput, Dr. Abdul Hanan Buriro, Dr. Zulfiqar Abbasi, Dr. Sarwar Solangi and other experts said that due to continuous cutting of trees and deforestation, the negative effects on bee species are also increasing.

The experts urged to launch massive mass awareness campaigns both at the government and public level for planting more trees, using environmentally friendly chemical and biological methods for pest control of crops, fruits, plants and vegetables in order to save the bees. Besides, research centers should be set up to increase honey production, they added.

Speakers said that pollinators should be used for pollination of crops so that farmers can increase their production.

Among others, Director Administration Kashif Jatoi, Huzoor Bux Depar, Abdul Majeed Leghari, Athar Soomro, Ghulam Ali Narejo, Rafiq Soomro and Hadi Bux Kehar also attended the seminar.